Who says covered up can’t be sexy? Gigi Hadid, 23, was strutting her stuff in lingerie all night at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on November 8, but opted for something more modest for the after party. We’re using “modest” a little loosely here, though. While she showed minimal skin in a jumpsuit, it was so tight that you could see every bit of her curves! She honestly looked like a superhero in the shimmery silver number, which featured ruching on the bodice, and a cutout on the back. Paired with sparkly heels and some stunning makeup, the look was so chic! See full-length pics of Gigi’s outfit below!

It was especially exciting seeing Gigi at the VS show this year, considering she didn’t walk in 2017. The gorgeous model hit the runway in a wild, plaid outfit — a purple plaid bra and underwear set, with a red backpack and a giant, tartan coat. Just your typical, everyday outfit! For her second walk down the runway, Gigi wore a hot ensemble from the brand’s new collaboration with Mary Lou Katrantzou: skintight, floral pants and a matching crop top. Rather than wearing wings like a Victoria’s Secret Angel, she released a gigantic parachute that flowed behind her. Talk about drama!

Gigi’s sister, Bella Hadid, 21, also looked radiant at the VS after party. Bella wore a backless (and almost frontless) silver gown with matching heels that left pretty much nothing to the imagination. You could see a hint of her underwear, and she went braless, too. And yes, you could see everything.

