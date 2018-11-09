G-Eazy ‘Missing’ Halsey Like Crazy After Seeing VS Fashion Show Pics: He Thought She Looked ‘Incredibly Hot’

Halsey looked just as smoking hot as many of the models at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show where she performed in a skin-baring outfit. Her ex G-Eazy is now missing her badly.

Halsey looked right at home at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show taping on Nov. 8 with a hot body that rivaled any of the models on the runway. She admitted “Worked so hard for this!” flaunting her figure on Instagram ahead of her performance, in a pic that showed her super tight abs and long toned legs while wearing black lingerie. It definitely caught ex G-Eazy‘s attention and now the 29-year-old rapper totally wants her back after the formerly reunited couple broke up once again in late October.

“G-Eazy is definitely missing Halsey and seeing the sexy photos of her at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was just another reminder of what he’s missing out on. She was totally turning him on. He thought Halsey looked incredibly hot and was insanely jealous over thinking about all the guys he knew were drooling over Halsey,” a source close to the rapper — real name Gerald Gillum — tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Halsey wore an ab-baring white crop top and a feathered skirt slit up to her hip as she performed at the annual lingerie extravaganza. She sang as she walked alongside model Bella Hadid, 22, who was strutting her stuff on the catwalk. In an Instagram pic of the two, Halsey, 24, called it “The best night of my life with the best girls.” Later she donned a see-through lace bustier with black fabric that barely covered her breasts while hitting the event’s red carpet. Not to be outdone she and Bella hit the town later with B’s boyfriend The Weeknd and Halsey donned a black metallic bikini top and thigh-baring super short mini skirt. She’s absolutely killing it with her super hot single life body.

“Halsey’s sexy Halloween costume also brought back more feelings of jealousy for G-Eazy because he knows she can get any guy she wants. He is trying to move forward with his life after the break up, but constantly seeing how amazing Halsey is doing, and how incredible she looks, only makes it that much harder for him,” our insider adds. Halsey hosted a Halloween party in LA on Oct. 27 with a Gotham City theme. She went as Poison Ivy, with just green leaves covering breasts and a super tiny bikini bottoms to match. The “Bad At Love” singer has her hottest body ever and it’s got to be killing her ex G-Eazy to see how great his former love looks.