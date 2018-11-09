Farrah Abraham Flaunts Bare Booty In Sexy Thong Bikini As She Vacations In Maldives

Farrah Abraham is enjoying a getaway on a private island, but she didn’t keep her vacation body a secret! Watch the former MTV star bare her curves in a barely-there bikini, here.

Life is good when you can tan your bubble butt on a private island. While enjoying her stay at a luxury resort in the Maldives, Farrah Abraham, 27, posted a risqué Instagram video on Nov. 9, sure to snap any tourist out of his or her tropical daydream. In a Karma Swim thong bikini that bordered on a g-string, the former Teen Mom OG star climbed out of the pool as a camera lens was trained on her perfect booty. But the MTV icon didn’t take all the credit for her butt’s remarkable roundness!

“Thanks to @drsheilanazarian #galderma,” Farrah wrote in the video’s caption, tagging her plastic surgeon, Dr. Sheila Nazarian. “Check out IG channel for her booty secret🌸🌸🌸.” It was a board-certified booty, all right! But we do know Farrah’s “booty secret” already, and it’s not an abundance of fillers, contrary to popular belief! Farrah revealed her butt injection procedure as it went down in an Instagram video from April. “Hey guys, so I’m showing you guys a booty secret,” she told her followers. “We’re putting sculpture in there. And we are just smoothing it out, keeping it normal, keeping it natural with our regular collagen, not any extra fillers, which we all get confused about. So this is really nice, easy, simple and it lasts for two years. I love this booty secret for summer.”

It looks like the only thing Farrah’s sweating over is the Maldives sun, and not her haters! While she enjoys the Indian Ocean getaway with her daughter Sophia, 9, others are grumbling about her decision to opt out of a boxing match against Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander, 35, which was originally set on Nov. 10. After pulling out of the Boom Cups Celebrity Boxing Showdown event in Atlantic City, her former co-star Catelynn Lowell, 26, shaded her with the hashtags #scaredsissy and #growapair in an Instagram post on Nov. 8. And Farrah’s been in an ongoing feud with the fight’s promoter, Damon Feldman!

“Damon has been threatening my career and threatening lawsuits when he is not delivering on his end,” Farrah EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Nov. 2 — read our full interview with the small screen star! And the promoter has even sent Farrah a cease-and-desist letter warning that he’ll sue if she keeps “trash talking him and the event,” TMZ reported on Nov. 7. Whew, with all that drama, we’d hop on the next plane to the middle of the ocean too.