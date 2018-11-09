Emily Ratajkowski In Bikinis Vs. One-Pieces: Which Of Her Swimsuit Looks Do You LIke Best?

Emily Ratajkowski can’t get enough of flaunting her killer body in swimwear. We’ve got her best looks in bikinis and one pieces so check out the pics and see which is hotter.

Emily Ratajkowski has her own swimwear line so naturally she’s her best spokesmodel. The 27-year-old is the founder of Inamorata Swim and there’s one thing all of her designs feature and that’s thong backsides. Em loves flaunting her perfect body every chance she gets — including going braless court side at a Lakers game and taking away attention on the court — and her one pieces and bikinis all feature nearly bare backsides and racy tops. None of her looks are for anyone who is conservative about showing off their body, and Em rocks both one and two pieces with killer confidence. But which is hotter?

Even with one pieces, Em makes sure that she shows off tons of skin with massive cut-outs that allow her to show off her super toned abs and enviable cleavage. Most the ones she wears are strapless with gravity keeping her girls in place, but every now and then she’ll go with a halter top look. She still keeps it racy with plunging V-necks and high hip lines. The Gone Girl actress definitely knows what looks good on her.

Then there’s the bikinis. Em loves nothing more than to flaunt her sexy booty in deeply cut thong bottoms. Sometimes she likes to go topless and just wear the lower half of the look but when she does put on a top it highlights her incredible cleavage. She has no qualms about flaunting her bare breasts, as she shot to fame in Robin Thicke‘s 2013 NSFW video for “Blurred Lines” where she dances around nearly naked in just panties. Em’s managed to parlay her hot body into becoming a swimwear icon.

In a video she posted to Instagram in July, Emily flaunted a red one piece with a plunging neckline and she turned around to adjust the back, which was a butt baring thong. It has to date got almost seven million likes! Clearly her fans love her in one pieces but another video in September showed her in a leopard print bikini and that has almost six million likes. We’ve got a gallery in both of her favorite swimwear looks so check the pics out and see if you like Em better in bikinis or one pieces.