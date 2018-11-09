Jinger, Anna & More Duggar Sisters Showing Off Their Baby Bumps — Pregnancy Pics

At least one Duggar sibling is pregnant at any point in time, or at least it seems that way! This family is all about having babies, and you know what that means — maternity pics galore! Take a look.

It seems like every time one Duggar sibling gives birth, another one makes a pregnancy announcement! That’s because Counting On stars like Jinger, 24, and Anna Duggar, 30, love growing their families — and we love following along. Sometimes a few of the sisters have even carried kids at the same time, giving birth one after another. That was the case for Anna with Jessa, 26, and Jill Duggar, 27, and then Jinger was included in the next generation’s trio along with Kendra, 20, and Joy-Anna Forsyth, 21. And as if it isn’t hard enough to keep track of all the pregnant mommas in this family, their babies all have names and personalities of their own. It’s a lot — but maybe these maternity pics will help you keep track!

While Kendra doesn’t have any social media presence whatsoever, so many of the Duggar sisters keep fans posted on their pregnancies with a constant stream of baby bump pics. Jessa even shared side-by-side comparison photos every few weeks the second time that she and her husband Ben Seewald, 23, had a baby on the way. It was amazing to see the difference between carrying Spurgeon, 3, and Harry, 1. Jinger did something similar, although she’s only got one baby — so far. Back before little Felicity Vuolo‘s birth three months ago, the mom-to-be kept posing in front of a chalkboard marking her the weeks of her pregnancy. And since she had the same black tee shirt on in every photo, her budding belly progress was front and center. Aw!

At the moment, there aren’t any pregnant Duggars — that we know of. Fans have been anxiously awaiting announcement from Anna and Jessa, as well as newly married Lauren Swanson, 19, but nothing yet! So until one of the reality star sisters debuts her baby bump, take a look at the gallery above for past pregnancy highlights.