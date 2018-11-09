Trump Accused Of Being ‘Involved’ In Nearly Every Step Of Paying Off Stormy Daniels & Karen McDougal

Donald Trump has been accused of being deeply involved in paying off both Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal to stay silent about their affairs — which he’s previously denied. We have more shocking details here.

President Donald Trump was allegedly involved in “nearly every step” of agreements to pay hush money to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, who claimed they had sex with him before he became president, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. The paper cited dozens of interviews and documents to back the claim, also reporting that Trump may have violated campaign finance laws by allegedly being involved in the deals. (Under campaign finance law, federal candidates are not allowed to accept more than $2700 from companies and individuals, and all donations must be disclosed). Trump has denied knowing anything about the $130,000 payment made to Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford), who alleges that she slept with him in 2006, just months after Melania Trump gave birth to their son, Barron Trump.

Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty in August to campaign finance violations after being indicted as part of Robert Mueller‘s Russia probe, and admitted that he made payments to Daniels and McDougal, a former Playboy model, at Trump’s direction. Cohen stated that the payments were made in order to influence the 2016 presidential election. For two years, Trump has denied having any knowledge of the payments, despite Cohen’s testimony under oath. The Wall Street Journal said that they “found that Mr. Trump was involved in or briefed on nearly every step of the agreements.” Trump allegedly “directed deals in phone calls and meetings” with Cohen and others, according to the paper.

As for McDougal, Trump reportedly met with friend David Pecker, the American Media CEO, in Trump Tower in 2015 to ask him for help with his presidential campaign. Pecker allegedly told Trump he could have The National Enquirer (American Media owns) “buy the silence of woman if they tried to publicize sexual encounters with Mr. Trump,” according to WSJ. American Media later paid McDougal $150,000 in return for her story about having an affair with Trump; Trump had allegedly asked Trump to “quash” the story.

McDougal was actually freed from her nondisclosure agreement with American Media earlier this year, after filing a lawsuit in which she argued the company misled her about the terms of the contract. Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, tweeted after the story was published: “In light of the sworn testimony and evidence relating to the payment to my client and Trump’s involvement (confirming our allegations), we are calling for the immediate indictment of the president. No one is above the law in the United States.”

The White House did not immediately return HollywoodLife‘s request for comment on the report.