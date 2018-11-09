Danity Kane Attempts Crowd-Surfing At Concert & One Member Gets Dropped By Fans: Hilarious Video

Well, that’s gonna leave a mark. — Danity Kane decided to go crowd-surfing during one of their shows and it ended up being a major fail! Fans dropped one of the members and the fall looked pretty nasty. And, it was all caught on tape…

Hopefully there was ice backstage at Danity Kane‘s show on November 8. During their concert the girl group — made up of Aubrey O’Day, Dawn Richards and Shannon Bex — decided to go crowd-surfing. It seemed like cool idea… until fans dropped one of them, and the fall looked pretty nasty. Obviously it was an accident, but, the now viral video has fans buzzing online!

It’s unclear which singer took a tumble, but you can see the blonde hair flying in the air. So, it could have been either Aubrey or Shannon. In the fan video, you can see two singers floating in the crowd as they belted out one of their hits. Then, all you see is a pair of black boots fly vertically as the rest of the singer’s body falls toward the ground. We really hope she’s doing alright!

The viral video comes after Danity Kane opened up a out racism and sexism in the music industry in a new interview. The group also slammed Diddy, who originally formed Danity Kane on MTV’s Making The Band 3 in 2005.