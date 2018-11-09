Elizabeth Hurley, Angela Bassett, & More Celebs Aged 50 & Over In Teeny-Weeny Bikinis – See Pics

These stars are over 50, but still slay swimsuits like no one else! See photos of Elizabeth Hurley, Angela Bassett, & more stars looking ageless as they rock sexy bikinis!

It’s an old saying – but stars like Elizabeth Hurley, 53, Angela Bassett, 60, and Elle MacPherson, 54, are proving age truly is just a number, thanks to their smoldering beach selfies. Despite being age 50 & over, these stars aren’t afraid to flaunt what they’ve got, and are proving to be even more body confident with each passing day! Whether they’re on vacation with friends, or soaking up the sun on their own, these stars are looking fabulous, and we are living for their beachside selfies. Join us in looking at all the stars over the age of 50 that are slaying the swimsuit style game.

Elizabeth got her beachside glam on this past Nov. 3, when she posed for a snapshot on the sandy shores. Liz is known for her stunning bikini photos, and once again, she nailed it! The model turned fashion designer donned a turquoise cheetah print cover-up, with matching turquoise bikini bottoms, as she ran her hand through her hair. She accessorized with some transparent shades, as well as dangling gold earrings. The swimwear was part of Liz’s very own fashion collection! “S H O P NOW via the link in our bio or at elizabethhurley.com,” she urged followers.

Angela made 60 look better than ever on her birthday this past August. In a sexy snapshot, she flaunted abs for days, as she hit the major milestone. Angela’s printed bikini fit her perfectly, and showed off her enviable curves! “Happy Birthday to all my Leo brothers and sisters. Let’s eat cake,” she wrote below the pic. If Angela can eat cake and stay looking like that – we are totally jealous!

Elle MacPherson is 54-years-old, and shining brighter than ever! The Australian model and television host was tapped for the summer-fall 2018 issue of New Beauty magazine, and wow – she looked great! The stunner posed in an array of swimsuits for the spread, including a spaghetti-strap black one-piece which hugged her every curve. Check out photos from all of the hottest and seemingly ageless stars in bikinis by clicking through the gallery above!