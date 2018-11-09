Look at that belly! Carrie and her husband are expecting their second child, and she flaunted her pregnancy proudly in a gorgeous dress on ‘Good Morning America.’ See how far along she is!

Looks like Carrie Underwood, 35, will be giving birth sooner rather than later! The country singer appeared on Good Morning America on Nov. 9 with Brad Paisley, 46, her Country Music Association awards co-host. And while we can’t wait to see what the pregnant star wears to the show when it airs on Nov. 14, we don’t know how she’s going to top her simply stunning look from today. Carrie showed up in a tight black sweater dress that hugged her pregnancy curves and paired it with strappy high heels of the same color. She was rocking her pregnancy glow and had her blond waves loose around her face. Gorgeous!

It’s no surprise that Carrie showed up to the morning show in style since she has been stunning all pregnancy long. Even when she made her announcement in an Instagram video, she had on a rose gold bomber that was so cute it almost stole the show from her baby news. And who could forget the time she showed up to the American Music Awards in a plunging dress with a high-slit? She looked amazing cradling her belly on the red carpet. Every time we see her bump, we’re just dying to know whether she’s expecting a boy or a girl, but the “Cry Pretty” singer has kept her lips zipped! In fact, she admitted on GMA that she hasn’t even told her husband Mike Fisher, 38, what she’s having — and she definitely hasn’t told Brad.

That’s because she’s trying to avoid having him spoil the news on live television like he did at the CMAs back in 2014. He accidentally told everyone she was having a boy. Whoops!

Mike and Carrie welcomed their son Isaiah back in 2015. We hope that the adorable three-year-old is ready to be a big brother because it looks like his mom is getting closer to giving birth. Yay!