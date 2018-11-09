Caitlyn Jenner’s Malibu Home Burns Down In Southern California’s Raging Wildfires

Caitlyn Jenner’s Malibu home has unfortunately burned down in the horrific Woolsey fire raging through Southern California. We have more details here.

Caitlyn Jenner has unfortunately become a victim of the horrific fire in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. The reality star’s beautiful home in the Malibu Hills was destroyed in the Woolsey fire, which is burning out of control. The house, which was featured in her show, I Am Cait, sat on top of a ridge overlooking the Malibu beach area; it was engulfed in flames as the wildfire moved through the area. Luckily, Caitlyn is safe. This isn’t the first time a natural disaster threatened her home. High powered winds tore the roof off her home in 2017.

All of the Malibu area is currently under mandatory evacuation, and 14,000 acres have burned so far in the wildfire. Most of the Kardashian family — Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and Kris Jenner — all had to leave their homes in Hidden Hills and Calabasas on Thursday night. Britney Spears also owns a home in Kourtney’s neighborhood. At this time, everyone’s houses are alright, and all involved are safe.

Kim, Khloe, and other celebrities shared messages with their fans as they evacuated or prepared to evacuate. If you’re not in Southern California, this is a terrifying wildfire that’s burning out of control. People are scared. “F**k! The flames have jumped the 101!! I need an evacuation update please,” a frantic tweet from Khloe read. Kim was flying home to Los Angeles and took video from the air of the ground burning below. “Pray for Calabasas. Just landed home and had 1 hour to pack up & evacuate our home 🙏 I pray everyone is safe,” she captioned one of the videos.

This story is still developing. HollywoodLife will keep you updated as more information becomes available.