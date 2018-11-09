The Weeknd & Bella Hadid Packed On PDA All Night After VS Fashion Show: He’s Completely ‘Smitten’

Bella Hadid’s number one fan, The Weeknd,’ was ‘so turned on’ by watching her walk the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY heard they were kissing and PDA’ing up a storm afterwards!

The Weeknd, 28, was “totally turned on” seeing Bella Hadid, 22, rock the catwalk at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Nov. 8, a source close to the “Starboy” singer EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. Who could blame him? Bella, when walking the show, wore some of the sexiest lingerie the line has ever produced. Yet, what really got the Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) going was not what Bella had on, but how she owned the runway. “He always thinks she looks incredibly sexy, but he was even more smitten after watching her confidently strut her stuff.”

“It was a completely different experience for The Weeknd last time at the show with Bella,” the insider adds, “because he had to focus most of his attention on his performance.” However, since he wasn’t booked to sing, the source says he “appreciated it so much more this time around because he was able to just sit back, enjoy the show, and gush over Bella the entire time.”

Abel’s “appreciation” of his smoking-hot girlfriend continued long after the lingerie extravaganza ended. The Weekend was “just in awe every time he looked at Bella after the VS Fashion Show,” a second source shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com. “He literally couldn’t take his hands off of Bella all night long after the VS Fashion Show. They were constantly holding hands and kissing all night long and looking very much in love. They couldn’t stop smiling at one another. They looked so cute together and their love seems extremely genuine and pure!”

Abel and Bella got back together earlier this year, following the end of his relationship with Selena Gomez,and it seems like both are enjoying this second chance at love. The Weeknd arrived around 8 PM ET at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, joining Bella’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, in the audience before taking his seat to watch Bella in action. After the show was said and done, Bella and Weeknd were all smiles as they hit the streets of New York City. While Bella was no longer in lingerie, she was still dressed in an outfit to make Abel swoon, as she wore a skintight nude dress that was incredibly sheer. In fact, it was so sheer, it was apparent that she left her bra behind. Wait, VS couldn’t give her a freebie? Oh well. Not like Abel was complaining.