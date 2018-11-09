Bella Hadid Flaunts Nipples In Sheer Dress With Deep Plunging Neckline At VS After-Party

Werkkkkkk, Bella Hadid! After strutting down the runway in sexy lingerie, the model changed into an even hotter outfit for the VS Fashion Show after-party. See her stunning sheer look here!

Now THIS is a look! Bella Hadid attended the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after-party in quite an ensemble, which put a WHOLE lot of skin on display. The 21-year-old’s sheer, sparkling dress featured a plunging neckline all the way down to her belly button. Bella went braless underneath, so her nipples were completely visible through the thin fabric. The dress complemented Bella’s amazing figure perfectly, and she confidently strutted down the pink carpet to show off the look. She also added silver shoes and a matching mini purse to complete the ensemble.

Earlier in the night, Bella hit the VS Fashion Show runway for the third year in a row in two amazing lingerie looks. Her boyfriend, The Weeknd, and mom, Yolanda Hadid, were beaming from the front row while she walked. Bella’s sister, Gigi Hadid, and bestie, Kendall Jenner, also walked in the show this year, although they were both missing from the runway in 2017. The girls got ready together backstage earlier in the day, and looked like they were having an absolute BLAST.

“so excited for you all to see the show,” Bella posted on her Instagram story when it was over. Luckily, we won’t have to wait too long — the VS Fashion Show will air on ABC on Dec. 2 at 10:00 p.m. Better set your DVRs immediately!

This year’s VS Fashion Show featured performances from Halsey, Kelsea Ballerini, The Chainsmokers, Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha, Shawn Mendes and more! Plus, it was Adriana Lima’s last year walking in the show, and Behati Prinsloo made her epic return after having TWO babies in a row. Amazing!