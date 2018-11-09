Bella Hadid Goes Braless In Sexy Nude Dress & Is All Smiles With The Weeknd After VS Show

If you thought Bella stunned during the VS Fashion Show, take a look at the outfit she wore after with The Weeknd! The model turned heads in a sheer dress and sneakers.

Bella Hadid, 22, may have rocked gorgeous bra and underwear sets at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this year, but she was lingerie-less when she stepped out after with The Weeknd, 28! The stunning model wore a skintight nude dress, and since it was sheer, it showed off more than just her curves. The fab ‘fit revealed that she was braless and wearing black underwear. With her hair pulled back in a high ponytail and away from her face, all eyes were on the stars’ sexy outfit! She paired the daring dress with pink and white hightop sneakers and bright blue earrings. Her boyfriend kept things casual in a black coat and matching pants, but his boots had a highlighter yellow stripe. What a fashionable pair these two made!

But this nude dress was only one of Bella’s sexy outfits of the night. Since she was walking in the iconic VS show, she stunned again and again in gorgeous lingerie looks. One was absolutely angelic, thanks to a pair of fluffy white wings, silver lace and a pair of nude heels, while the other included a cropped black jacket and a strappy bra and thong. For both looks, Bella kept her dark curls down and around her face. She was SO stunning — and kept that right on going at the after party when she hit the pink carpet in another braless look. This time, it was a sparkling halter dress with a plunging neckline that went all the way down to her belly button. With a slit up the side and completely sheer fabric, it was clear Bella had on a black thong and nothing else.

Well, unless you count her mini purse and matching silver stilettos!

How is it possible to slay this much in one night? Bella managed to wow us again and again — and again — the night of the VS show. We hope this means she’ll be back next year!