‘Bachelor’ Mansion Goes Up In Flames After Series Creator Asked Fans To ‘Pray’

The famous ‘Bachelor’ mansion has caught fire as the flames from the Woolsey fire have reached the widely known house! Here’s what we know about the building’s condition!

This is not a drill. The Bachelor mansion has caught fire as the flames that have spread throughout Malibu from the Woolsey fire have reached the estate’s back patio and a section of the house used for production. “There was no one at the house at the time it caught on fire,” a source told Us Weekly. “The part of the house that was used for the production offices has burned down. The back patio is currently on fire.”

This news comes after the show’s creator, and producer, Mike Fliess pleaded with fans to keep the show’s iconic estate in their thoughts. He tweeted, “Pray for Malibu — and #TheBachelor Mansion.” Thankfully, the show was not currently filming as production ended weeks ago. “Production is not using the house anymore. Filming finished a couple weeks ago, and they have been traveling internationally finishing Colton’s season,” another source told Us Weekly.

This isn’t the only famous property affected by the flames. Not only was Caitlyn Jenner‘s house burned down, but Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s property also experience flames on their property. As a result, a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kim and Kanye are “beyond terrified” to lose their house completely to the conflagration. However, beyond that, their family’s safety is their primary concern.“A lot of things are on Kim’s plate right now but material things aren’t one of them,” another source told us. “The safety of her family and neighbors and first responders is definitely on her mind.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news surrounding the Woolsey fire. In the meantime, check out all of the pics from the wildfires in our gallery above.