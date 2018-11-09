The Situation Reveals Ronnie May Be Next To Get Married: He & Jen Were ‘So Happy’ At My Wedding

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino just tied the knot, and he thinks one of his ‘Jersey Shore’ buddies could be next. Mike told us in an exclusive interview why it’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro who’ll be getting married!

One by one, the Jersey Shore kids have grown up, matured, and become family men and women. Now, that includes Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his lovely new bride, Lauren Sorrentino! The new Mr. and Mrs. spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in their first interview as a married couple, and Mike revealed something special about one of his friends, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. When asked who he thought from the show would get married next, Mike immediately answered “Ronnie.” He may be onto something, you know. Ronnie’s girlfriend, and mother of his baby, Jen Harley, was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger recently!

“I would think Ronnie’s the next to get married,” Mike told us EXCLUSIVELY. “He was so happy at the wedding. No joke. Everyone was so surprised. Like, dude — this is making you get in the mood to get married?’ And he was like, “Yeah! It’s such a beautiful day, and beautiful time, and beautiful venue. Everything was just so beautiful.’ And he’s in a relationship where he wants to make it work. And I think eventually they will.” How sweet is that?

Mike is underselling it when he alludes to Ronnie and Jen’s relationship issues. The couple have broken up and got back together too many times to count, and when they are together, there’s major drama. Jen was arrested on charges of domestic violence after a June incident in which Ronnie got dragged by her car. They fight on social media and their struggles have been documented on Jersey Shore Family Vacation. But, they’re really trying to make it work, as Mike said. They have a beautiful baby girl and love each other.

Now that he’s a married man, Mike can give Ronnie some advice about love and the future. “To be honest, Ronnie was one of the happiest ones on that day (of the wedding). He was so excited, and so happy. It was such a great day,” Mike said. “But, I told him, I said, ‘Hey, listen, you can call me at any particular time if you’re going through something.’ He knows that I’ve been through both sides of life where I’ve gone through troubling times, and then came out the other side. It’s very cool that I can be there for my friend today.”