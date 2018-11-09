Anwar Hadid ‘Feels Stuck’ In Love Triangle With Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons
Can you blame him? Seeing Kendall with another guy can’t be easy for Anwar, but he’s trying to stay patient, a source says. We’ve got all the details on how he’s handling the ‘uncomfortable’ situation.
Anwar Hadid, 19, clearly had something special with Kendall Jenner, 23, so how is he supposed to feel now that the model has been hanging with her ex Ben Simmons? Now that Kendall and the 22-year-old NBA player have reunited after their summer romance, it’s hard to tell where Gigi and Bella Hadid‘s little bro fits in. “Anwar feels stuck in a love triangle with Kendall and Ben and he doesn’t like it,” a source close to Anwar told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Anwar is feeling a tad jealous for the first time in his life, which is a new an uncomfortable feeling for him. He really likes Kendall a lot and doesn’t think things are over yet between them so he is confused by the time she is spending with Ben.”
Hollywoodlife.com has reached out to Anwar Hadid’s rep for comment.