Anwar Hadid ‘Feels Stuck’ In Love Triangle With Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons

Can you blame him? Seeing Kendall with another guy can’t be easy for Anwar, but he’s trying to stay patient, a source says. We’ve got all the details on how he’s handling the ‘uncomfortable’ situation.

Anwar Hadid, 19, clearly had something special with Kendall Jenner, 23, so how is he supposed to feel now that the model has been hanging with her ex Ben Simmons? Now that Kendall and the 22-year-old NBA player have reunited after their summer romance, it’s hard to tell where Gigi and Bella Hadid‘s little bro fits in. “Anwar feels stuck in a love triangle with Kendall and Ben and he doesn’t like it,” a source close to Anwar told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Anwar is feeling a tad jealous for the first time in his life, which is a new an uncomfortable feeling for him. He really likes Kendall a lot and doesn’t think things are over yet between them so he is confused by the time she is spending with Ben.”

But don’t worry — that doesn’t mean that Anwar is giving up! “Anwar knew when he first kissed Kendall that she was not like other women and that dating an international super model would come with challenges,” the insider added. “But he likes her a lot and wants more time with Kendall over the holidays too, so he is doing his best to ignore whatever she has going on with Ben . Anwar is trying to be patient and not too clingy or upset when he sees Kendall with other guys.” Even so, that didn’t stop him from posting a couple of cryptic messages on Instagram.

“I wonder if I could be loved as deeply as I love,” he said, also sharing a shot of writing on his wrist that read, “Why are you still in my mind.” Clearly Anwar isn’t letting go of Kendall yet just because Ben Simmons is in the picture! We’ll be keeping a close eye on this love triangle.

