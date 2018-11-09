’90 Day Fiance’s Molly Hopkins Slams Ex Luis Mendez For Accusing Her Of Using Him For Fame

’90 Day Fiance’ star Molly Hopkins majorly clapped back at her ex Luis Mendez’s accusation that she had ‘used’ him! Read HL’s EXCLUSIVE interview with her here!

Molly Hopkins has some choice words for her ex Luis Mendez after he brazenly accused her of using him “to get fame for her business.” In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, the 90 Day Fiance told us that this accusation is a lie. “That is the most absurd thing ever and he is such a liar,” she admitted to us. “I chose to divorce him after he turned into a pompous ass and was hateful to my kids. I have a whole camera crew that can attest to his awfulness. He went through six barbers and one he went back to that refused to work on him.”

And when it comes to his accusation that she “never wanted to give me the opportunity to get my papers,” Molly assured us that she in no way prevented him from getting his papers. “I never abused him,” Molly went on to say. “I did however smack the phone out of his hand when he went to show something to me and a whole stream of disgusting porn popped up. I loved him. And why would ANY woman spend the kind of money I spent to get someone here to try and stop them from papers? Do the math.”

“He is trying to claim that because it’s one of the reasons an immigrant can stay here… domestic abuse,” she went on to say. “I’m not a drug addict. I don’t even take Tylenol for headaches. I was at an event where there was weed and everyone got in trouble. That was over 10 years ago.”

“I also have been in trouble with a DUI,” she added. “I’m not an alcoholic. I had too many and got caught. I drank too much at a social occasion. I’m a social drinker. I do not even drink at home. He is a pathetic excuse and always talked about ‘free America’… well, nothing here is free. If anything, I went from being America’s sweetheart to looking like a desperate cougar, which is so far from the truth so why would I put myself in that God awful light for fame for my business?”

“If anything, it could have hurt my business,” she told us. “There is no amount of fame or money from a reality show that could even compare to the gains I’ve received from my hard work and dedication to my passion of helping women at LiviRae, something he knows nothing about… hard work.”