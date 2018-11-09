50 Cent Shades Kanye West For Bolting Out Of Music Video Shoot After Shots Fired

50 Cent wasn’t present for the drive-by shooting on Nov. 8 — but the rapper still had plenty to say about it! See the pic he posted of the scene, plus his hilarious Kanye West diss!

Kanye West, 41, and Tekashi 6ix9ine, 22, were shooting a music video in a Beverly Hills home on Nov. 8 when someone drove by and fired shots. While no one was injured, a bullet did reportedly strike one of the bedroom windows, and 50 Cent, 43, is reacting to the scary news with a little humor. The rapper posted a shot from the scene, showing the window’s broken glass and the bedroom’s reflection. “Now somebody done shot my son video up in LA,” he said, referring to Tekashi69. Then he added a running emoji to show how fast Kanye reportedly booked it after the shooting. But if Kanye was quick to leave the scene, who could blame him? We bet if Nicki Minaj, 35, had been on the set instead of on her way, she would have dipped too!

Tekashi, unfortunately, has been involved in multiple shootings lately. A couple of weeks before this drive-by scare, the rapper was celebrating his four-month probation sentence for posting videos of an underage girl performing sex acts when a fight broke out and someone opened fire. He was also filming a music video in Brooklyn in August when a white Porsche fired a semiautomatic weapon towards the set. While he wasn’t injured in any of these shootings, he should definitely consider himself lucky. Maybe that’s why he didn’t flee the scene like Kanye did, though. It sounds like Tekashi is pretty used to this!

We wonder if Kanye regrets running now that he’s being shaded for it? The rapper has yet to respond to 50 Cent’s Instagram post, but plenty of fans have been cracking up over the diss.

“You should have told him LA in real life is far from the videos,” one fan wrote. Another added, “You should reinvent yourself as comedian, maybe Netflix would have something actually funny for once.”