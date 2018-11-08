Demi Lovato & Wilmer Valderrama In ‘Constant’ Contact: He’s Playing A Key Role In her Sobriety

As Demi Lovato continues to recover from her near-fatal overdose, her ex, Wilmer Valderrama, has been a constant source of support, according to a new report.

Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama “communicate regularly” now that she’s back in Los Angeles after completing 90 days in rehab, according to TMZ. The exes have yet to be seen together, but the site reports that Wilmer has continued to be a source of support for Demi in her recovery, just like he was during her hospitalization over the summer. Wilmer was photographed visiting Demi in the hospital after she nearly died from an overdose, and he has reportedly remained in constant contact with her ever since.

Although Demi and Wilmer were previously together for six years, their recent reconciliation has not been romantic, TMZ says. Rather, it is a strong, “supportive friendship.” TMZ also reported that Demi is currently spending half her time in a halfway house as she focuses on her recovery, with the other days of the week spent at her private home in Los Angeles. She is regularly attending AA meetings and reportedly has a sober coach by her side 24/7.

Meanwhile, even though things aren’t romantic with Wilmer, Demi has been spending time with another man, Henri Levy. The two were spotted holding hands over a sushi dinner on Nov. 3, and were then photographed again heading to a coffee date the very next day. Henri is also a recovering addict, who Demi reportedly met in treatment years ago.

Demi has mostly kept low-key since returning to Los Angeles after rehab, although she did return to social media on Election Day, Nov. 6, to reveal that she was voting. She also urged her followers to do the same, while looking fresh-faced and healthy in the pic.