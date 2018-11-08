Tamera Mowry: 5 Things To Know About ‘90s Star Whose Niece Died In California Shooting

Here’s everything you need to know about former teen star Tamera Mowry whose niece Alaina Housley was tragically killed in the Thousand Oaks mass shooting on Nov. 7.

On the morning of Nov. 8, Tamera Mowry broke the terrifying news that her niece Alaina Housley was missing. The 18-year-old was among the college students at the Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks, California on the night of Nov. 7 when former U.S. Marine, Ian Long shoot and killed 12 patrons. Within hours of telling her social media followers that Alaina was missing Tamera, 40, broke the tragic news that her niece was among the dead. Tamera and her husband Adam Housley, 46, released a joint statement. “Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks,” they told HollywoodLife, via their rep. “Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time.”

While, sadly, Tamera’s family will always be connected with this heartbreaking tragedy, here are five things to know about the actress.

1. Tamera is a twin. As fans of the 40-year-old actress will know she has a twin sister who is also in showbusiness, Tia Mowry. The sisters are one of four. They also have two brothers – Tahj, 32, and Tavior, 25.

2. Tamera and Tia were the stars of the 1990s hit show, Sister, Sister. The sitcom – about twins who were separated at birth and reunited after a chance meeting – ran from 1994 to 1999. In January 2018 Tamera and Tia’s co-star Jackee Harvey told talk show host Steve Harvey that the cast is working on a reboot.

3. She is a co-host on The Real. These days TV viewers will recognize Tamera as one of the co-hosts of The Real. She has been on the show since 2013, alongside comedian Loni Love, 47, singer Adrienne Bailon, 35, and TV star Jeannie Mai, 39.

4. Tamera is married to former Fox News correspondent Adam Housley. The couple married in 2011. They have two children together – son Aden, 5, and daughter Ariah, 3.

5. She has been the victim of shocking racial abuse that has left her in tears. Tamera has been slammed by online trolls for marrying a white man. The biracial star (whose mom Darlene is black and dad Timothy is white) burst into tears when she appeared on OWN’s Oprah: Where Are They Now? in 2014. “That’s what hurts me because I’ve never experienced so much hate ever in my life. Ever,” she said. “I get called ‘white man’s whore.’ The new one was, ‘Back in the day you cost $300, but now you’re giving it to him for free.’” Tamera also said, “It’s hurtful, because my husband and I are so openly and fine with showing love, but people choose to look past love and spew hate.”