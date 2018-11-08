Ian Long: 5 Things To Know About Suspect In Mass Shooting At Thousand Oaks, CA Bar

The suspect in the shooting that left 12 dead and 10-12 injured at a California club has been identified as Ian Long, 29. Learn more about him and the situation, here.

Twelve people are dead and 10-12 injured after a gunman opened fire at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California on November 7. The victims have not been identified, save for one — a sheriff’s deputy on the scene, who was with the force for 29 years and just months away from retirement. Now, the suspected shooter, who was found dead at the scene, has been identified as 29-year-old Ian Long. The details about Ian are scarce right now, but here’s what we do know:

1. What we know about the suspected shooter so far: A law enforcement source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, first described the gunman as a 29-year-old male armed with a .45-caliber handgun and a “smoke device.” The gunman apparently drove his mother’s car to the bar and didn’t say anything before opening fire. Now, he has been identified as David Ian Long, better known as Ian, according to neighbors who spoke to ABC News. He was described as wearing a “black shirt, black hat, and black glasses,” and was covered in tattoos. While police did not describe his tattoos, Ian was apparently identified by his ink and fingerprints. He wasn’t carrying an ID.

2. His possible motive is still unknown. There was no evidence that this was an act of “terrorism,” according to Sheriff Geoff Dean, but the department is still working on finding out the gunman’s possible motive.

3. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Ian was already dead when deputies responded to the shooting at approximately 11:26pm ET. It’s unclear at this point if he took his own life, or was shot by police.

4. Details about what happened during the massacre are chilling. Tim Hedge, who was with his stepson, John, told KABC that the gunman “fired the first shot. I knew it was live. I knew it was real. My son thought it was a joke so I pulled him down and got some cover. I looked up and he was moving to the right. He shot the front doorman, who was just a young man. Then he shot the cashier, just a young girl. Then he started moving to the right. He wasn’t looking at us. Then he went into the office, where all the cash and stuff is. He didn’t say anything at all. He just started shooting.”

5. The identities of most of the victims are still unknown. However, it was college night at the bar, and it was packed full of students from Pepperdine University, the school confirmed. The one identified victim was Sgt. Ron Helus, who was with the force for nearly 30 years.

“He is absolutely a hero. He leaves behind a wife and a son, he was a 54-year-old resident of Moore Park, he epitomized what a cop does, he was a cop’s cop,” Capt. Garo Kuredjian said in an interview with local KCAL/KCBS. “When he heard the gunfire he ran in, he ran in and no doubt saved others from being victimized. A young man who was inside the club came up to me and said, ‘You know what? He saved additional people from being victims.’ That’s what cops do. That’s what he did.”