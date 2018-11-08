Breaking News
Wendy Williams Calls 50 Cent ‘Dumb’ For Reigniting Feud With Ja Rule: ‘I’m Disgusted’

Is this the ’90s? — Nah, Ja Rule and 50 Cent are just continuing their decades-long feud. But, Wendy Williams is over it! In fact, she’s disgusted and she’s calling 50 ‘dumb’ for this move he apparently pulled on Ja Rule…

50 Cent, 43, and Ja Rule, 42, have been at odds for decades. But, their feud was reignited after 50 apparently pulled prank-like move on Ja, buying dozens of front row tickets to his concert so the audience would appear empty. — That’s according to Wendy Williams, 54, who recapped the entire situation on her show, November 8. If you watch her daytime talk show, you’ll know that Wendy is a big fan of the ’90s rap game, as she was a radio host, after all. So, this is her beat.

“50 Cent is still fighting with Ja Rule,” she began before throwing shade at 50, who has taken to social media about Wendy’s remarks in the past. “Ja Rule was Murda inc and 50 was a nobody … Then 50 went on to be the richer rapper. It’s like messed up on one hand. — On the other hand, two weeks ago, 50 claimed he bought out 200 front row seats to a Ja Rule concert… so the show would look empty,” Wendy explained.

“This is what you call having too much money and being dumb at the same time,” she said of 50’s apparent prank. “At one point Ja Rule called 50, well Cynthia…  50 reportedly blocked Ja Rule [on Instagram]. She went on to explain how Ja Rule apparently retaliated with a post on Instagram. The post, which has since been deleted, was an apparent throwback photo of 50, all smiles while with Donald Trump.

Ja Rule’s caption supposedly called out 50 for using his social media platform for negative reasons. “This will be my last post about @50cent and I wanna be serious for second,” Ja Rule apparently wrote. “Me and this man went back and forth yesterday like school kids… But not once did I see him use his platform of 20 million followers for ANYTHING uplifting I’m sure he didn’t vote didn’t encourage anyone to vote only Tom fucking foolery tearing down other ppl of color always talking shit with yo stink breath ass EVERYONE is tired of you… Let’s STOP supporting ppl who don’t support their own [explicit].”
Wendy continued to go on about the longtime feud between the rappers, saying that they’re both “too big for this” kind of behavior. “I’m disgusted because I feel like I was there during both of their births and the kids are grown enough to see the antics… They all have grown kids. How do you explain to your kids, the bitch-ass-ness of it all,” she explained.
As we told you, Ja Rule’s post has since been deleted. 50 Cent has yet to address the latest news, as well as Wendy’s comments.