VS Fashion Show 2018 — See Models Like Adriana Lima & Kendall Jenner Strut Down The Runway

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is finally here and we have ALL the details and pics of exactly what happened at the sexiest show on television!

It’s the biggest stage in the world, and models like Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, Behati Prinsloo, Bella Hadid and so many more looked absolutely stunning in lingerie and wings at the 2018 VS Fashion Show! The show was taped in New York City on Nov. 8, and will air for the world to watch on Dec. 2, on ABC! Here’s everything you need to know about the stunning spectacle of a fashion show!

There were world class models — with a runway filled with models like Gigi, Bella and Kendall, how could you not be excited? Of course, we saw the VS Fashion Show return of angels like Candice Swanepoel, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt and so many more of our favorites. Elsa had the honor of wearing the $1 million Fantasy Bra made with “2,100 Swarovski Created Diamonds.” Her look took over 930 hours to make, and contains over 71 carats of diamonds in the center piece. Wow — talk about a show stopper!

Another show-stopping look was Romee Strijd in the Swarovski “Shooting Star” look during the Celestial Angel section of the show. The look was made of 125,000 Swarovski crystals and weighed a whopping 27 pounds! A bittersweet moment of the show came when Adriana was honored as the best Angel of all time, and soon after, announced her retirement on Instagram.

The runway was electric, thanks to live performances by Halsey, Bebe Rexha, The Chainsmokers, Rita Ora, Kelsea Ballerini, Shawn Mendes and The Struts. SO MANY top musicians all on one stage — how cool is that! Check out the gallery attached to see the best show moments from the musicians and the models!