Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show After-Party: Kendall Jenner, Behati Prinsloo & More Rock Pink Carpet

After walking the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway our favorite angels hit the pink carpet, ready to party. As you can see, Behati Prinsloo, Kendall Jenner and so many more looked on fire!

So the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has come and gone for another year, and after strutting their stuff on the runway, Behati Prinsloo, 30, Kendall Jenner, 22, Candice Swanepoel, 30, and more earned themselves the opportunity to fully let their hair down. As you can see from these pics, they were dressed to impress and ready to party in New York on Nov. 8. As expected the ladies looked fabulous as they took the time to walk and pose on the pink carpet.

Behati and Candice both returned to the show after having babies, so the mommies were having a night off, away from their kids. (Behati gave birth to her second daughter Gio in February. Candice had her second son Ariel in June.) It must be a relief for them both to conquer their nerves and get their return to the Victoria’s Secret show out of the way. Hours before the event started, Behati posted a throwback pic of herself on Instagram and added the caption, “Felt like I never left, I love my @victoriassecret family so much, my first show was 2007 it’s crazy to think about how time flies. I’m nervous and more grateful for all of it then [sic] ever. LET’S DO THIS.”

Sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid both walked the runway. Hopefully, once the after party’s finished, Bella, 22, can get some well-earned rest. The night before the show started, she posted an old photo of herself walking the VS runway in the past on Instagram, adding in her caption that she “should be tired” but she couldn’t sleep “thinkin [sic] about tomorrow.” Bella added, “vsfs 19 coming up quick! really just can’t wait for you all to see every single one of the insanely beautiful (& equally powerful, smart, kind, wonderful) girls walk the runway tomorrow. When I was watching them today I cried…a lot😅 It’s THAT beautiful. thank you to everyone involved…can’t wait.”

Having seen the ladies at the event ourselves we can say that Bella was 100 percent right. Check out what these angels wore on the pink carpet at the after party in the gallery above.