Victoria’s Secret Models Getting Ready — See The Best Backstage Pics Before VS Show

The Victoria’s Secret show is a BIG deal, and the backstage area is buzzing with excitement. See models like Kendall, Gigi, Adriana Lima and more getting ready right here!

Most models dream of walking in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show! For others, their veteran status makes them the one other girls can turn to when nerves start getting the best of them! The VS Fashion Show was taped in New York City on Nov. 8, and not only was HollywoodLife.com at the show, but we also went backstage! It was so exciting seeing the models getting glam before the show. They wear special VS robes that you can buy at the store! This year, the robe comes in pink and black satin with a glittering gold design on the back that reads “Victoria’s Secret NYC 2018.”

Backstage is a pink wonderland, with mega-gorgeous and famous models like Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Elsa Holk, Adriana Lima, Behati Prinsloo and so many more getting their hair and makeup done before walking onto the big stage. This year, one of our favorite makeup artists, Charlotte Tilbury, provided the gorgeous glowing look for the girls. For those famous waves, lead hairstylist Anthony Turner used a secret weapon — the L’Oreal Professionnel Mousse- Volume Envy Extra for tons of body and fullness! Their skin was stunning thanks to official facialist Georgia Louise‘s expert techniques. And of course, they needed to have that fresh-off-the-beach glow! This year, it was thanks to Kristyn Pradas, the exclusive spray tanner for the models.

We spoke toLais Ribeiro and Devon Windsor EXCLUSIVELY, so stay tuned for those interviews. Models snacked backstage (salmon and veggies for lunch), posed for photos, danced for the cameras, and laughed with each other. Anything to distract themselves from thinking about walking a world stage in tiny lingerie in just a few hours! The show will air on ABC on Dec. 2 — don’t miss it!