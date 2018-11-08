Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra 2018 — See Angel Elsa Hosk Wear The Look To Perfection

The Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra is always a highlight of the VS Fashion Show, and this year, VS Angel Elsa Hosk wore the $1 million creation. See the photos below!

The 2018 Dream Angels Fantasy Bra has been revealed! The stunning work of art was created and designed by Atelier Swarovski exclusively for Victoria’s Secret and has a value of $1 million dollars! Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk wore the bra during the 2018 VS Fashion Show, and she looked absolutely stunning! The show-stopping piece appeared sheer — with JUST crystals covering her as she walked down the runway. It was absolutely amazing and she looked perfect!

Here are some details on the bra, according to the brand, “This year’s fantasy bra was created using 100% Swarovski Created Diamonds and responsibly sourced topaz. Valued at $1 million, the 2018 Dream Angels Fantasy Bra and body chain are adorned with over 2,100 Swarovski Created Diamonds in a sterling silver Dream Angels bra silhouette.” The piece took artisans over 930 hours to create — that is almost 39 days or over 5 weeks! The center piece contains 71 carats — no wonder it was shining so bright in the runway lights! It’s truly so special to see these one-of-a-kind pieces on the runway!

In an exciting turn of events, consumers can actually buy a replica of the Fantasy Bra in select VS stores and online starting on Nov. 29. The in-store version will also be made with Swarovski crystals and will retail for $250. Last year, in 2017, Lais Ribeiro wore the Fantasy Bra.

That piece was very different — it was made of diamonds, yellow sapphires and blue topaz set in 18k gold! It had a value of $2 million! She literally looked like an angel in the piece — absolutely gorgeous! Congrats on wearing the Fantasy Bra, Elsa!