Tyga Suffers Major FOMO Any Time Iggy Azalea & Kylie Jenner Post Sexy Pics — ‘Impossible To Ignore’

Kylie Jenner and Iggy Azalea’s Instagram game is leaving Tyga feeling rather left out, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Here’s why the ‘sexiest women on Instagram’ are always on the ‘Dip’ rapper’s mind.

Kylie Jenner, 21, and his “Kream” collaborator, Iggy Azalea, 28! “Tyga suffers from major FOMO every time he sees another pic of either Kylie or Iggy on Instagram,” a source close to Tyga EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. And it doesn’t help that Kylie is not only a hot mama, but a baby mama — meaning she has officially moved on! Even certified platinum rappers like Tyga , 28, experience the fear of missing out. Tyga may be dancing next to twerking models in his music video for “Taste,” but he still gets wistful thinking about the curves of his ex-girlfriend,, 21, and his “Kream” collaborator,, 28! “Tyga suffers from major FOMO every time he sees another pic of either Kylie or Iggy on Instagram,” a source close to Tyga EXCLUSIVELY shares with. And it doesn’t help that Kylie is not only a hot mama, but a baby mama — meaning she has officially moved on!

Candice Swanepoel’s Victoria’s Secret runway fit must’ve hurt! “Tyga still really misses Kylie and he regrets that things ended,” our source adds, as he and the Kylie Cosmetics CEO broke up in early 2017. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star went on to date another rap chart-topper, Travis Scott, 26, and had his baby, Stormi Webster, on Feb. 1! Even though Tyga doesn’t share the same history with Iggy, the pain is still there. “Tyga misses Kylie and her perfect curves, and seeing her look sexy on Instagram drives him crazy,” our source continues. Kylie especially paraded her post-baby body during Halloween season — that one picture of her inVictoria’s Secret runway fit must’ve hurt! “Tyga still really misses Kylie and he regrets that things ended,” our source adds, as he and the Kylie Cosmetics CEO broke up in early 2017. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star went on to date another rap chart-topper,, 26, and had his baby,, on Feb. 1! Even though Tyga doesn’t share the same history with Iggy, the pain is still there.

“The same goes for Iggy, Tyga thinks about her all the time too,” our source reveals. We’ve heard before that Tyga “want[ed] to shoot his shot” with the blonde beauty, as a source told us on Aug. 13! The rappers were even photographed boarding a yacht together in Miami Beach on Aug. 5. Flash forward three months, “and he feels Iggy looks better than ever on Instagram,” our source tells us. Many fans would agree with Tyga! We’ve told you that they went wild for her latest string of sexy Instagram posts, which included shots of her in red lingerie and a skin-tight jumpsuit . Iggy stans especially freaked after the “Fancy” rapper debuted a new beauty look on Oct. 24, and she appeared to have a narrower jawline and juicier lips!

“Tyga lusts for both Iggy and Kylie and can’t get either one out of his head,” our source continues. “Tyga feels like both Kylie and Iggy are the sexiest women on Instagram. It hurts him that he is not with either one of them because he finds them impossible to ignore.” Kylie’s not the only taken woman, as Iggy entered a new romance with “Magnolia” rapper Playboi Carti, 22, in September! Meanwhile, Tyga remains a single man. Well, at least he had Nicki Minaj to keep him company in his hot new track, “Dip”!