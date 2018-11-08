Thousand Oaks, CA Shooting: 12 Dead After Gunman Opens Fire At Bar On College Night

Twelve people are tragically dead after a horrific shooting at a dance bar in Thousand Oaks, California on college night. The shooter is also dead after the attack.

A gunman opened fire during college country night at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California on Nov. 7, killing 12 innocent people, including a sheriff’s deputy who was expected to retire in just months, officials confirmed. The suspected shooter was also pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses say that the gunman set off smoke grenades before he began shooting around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday night during the college event, according to the New York Post. More than 100 people were inside the venue at the time of the attack.

“We are consistently ranked one of the highest with respect to lowest crime rate per capita, we’re proud of that,” Thousand Oaks mayor, Andy Fox, told CNN. “The reality is, these types of incidents can happen really at any place, at any time, even in communities that are considered extremely safe.” Borderline Bar & Grill is located just miles away from California Lutheran University and Pepperdine University , and is reportedly a hotspot for students to hang out. It is expected that students from both schools are in attendance on the night of the shooting.

“I never thought I would see the things around the country that would happen, but I’ve learned that it doesn’t matter what community you’re in, it doesn’t matter how safe your community is — it can happen anywhere,” Sheriff Geoff Dean said during a press conference.

The shooter’s identity, as well as the identities and ages of the victims, has yet to be confirmed. We will continue updating this story as more information becomes available.