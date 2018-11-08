Teresa Giudice ‘Would Love’ To Speak To Donald Trump About Pardoning Joe After Deportation Ruling

Teresa Giudice got candid about husband Joe’s impending deportation while appearing on ‘Watch What Happens Live.’ She revealed whether or not she’s turned to pal Donald Trump about pardoning her man.

If there’s anyone who Teresa Giudice will open up to about her deepest fears over husband Joe‘s upcoming deportation to Italy, it’s her Real Housewives of New Jersey Executive Producer Andy Cohen. The 46-year-old appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Nov. 7 and Joe’s deportation order when he’s released from prison was a hot topic. Andy pressed Teresa on if she’s turned to friend and former Celebrity Apprentice boss Donald Trump help out Joe or even give him a presidential pardon.

“No I haven’t but I would love to speak to him if he wants to talk to me. If he wants to speak to me I would love to speak to him,” Teresa revealed. Andy pressed her that she needs to be the one to initiate contact because as president, Trump has bigger things to do. “I think it needs to take you reaching out to him. Are you going to try?” he asked her and Teresa just smiled and said, “We’ll see what happens.”

Teresa said she was “stunned” and “shocked” that about the judge upholding Joe’s deportation order and that the couple’s four daughters were “very upset” by the news. However life marches on and visiting Joe in prison is farther down on the list of her priorities. “Work comes first, then the girls’ activities then after that he’s next,” she revealed adding that “I would say about once a month,” is the most she visits him. But Teresa has stayed faithful, revealing she hasn’t had sex in the two years and seven months that Joe’s been behind bars.

Teresa is still filming RHONJ despite the drama going on with her husband. The woman’s got to make a living considering she’s raising four daughters while Joe has been serving time in federal prison on bank and wire fraud charges. The reality star herself did almost a year in a federal penitentiary on the same charges, but a judge was kind enough to let the couple serve their time back to back so that their children always had one parent around to raise them.

An Immigrations and Customs Enforcement detainer was placed on Joe just after he began serving his 41 month sentence in March of 2016 and a judge upheld the deportation order on Oct. 10. He was brought to the U.S. by his parents when he was just one-year-old and has only known America to be his home. It will also cause him to be separated from the couple’s four daughters 17-year-old Gia, 14-year-old Gabriella, 13-year-old Milania and 9-year-old Audriana. Teresa said they haven’t even discussed what would happen if he is forced to move to Italy.