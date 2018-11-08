Tamera Mowry Desperately Searching For College Student Niece Who Was At Bar During Shooting

Tamera Mowry’s niece, Alaina, was one of more than 100 people at the Borderline Bar & Grill when a gunman opened fire on Nov. 7, and now, the actress and her husband are frantically trying to locate her.

In the aftermath of a shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, which left 13 people, including the gunman, dead, some people are still trying to get in contact with loved ones who were at the Borderline Bar during the attack. That includes Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband, Adam Housley, whose niece, Alaina Housley, was reported as being in the dance hall when Ian Long, 28, opened fire. A college student named Ashley took to Twitter to reveal that her suitemate was still missing after the attack, and Tamera responded to reveal her connection to the woman in Ashley’s photo.

“Ashley this is her aunt Tamera Mowry Housley?” the actress wrote. “Can you please DM me your information?” She went on to ask if her niece was one of the girls who fled the scene during the shooting, and if Ashley knew what hospital she could possibly be at. Finally, Ashley responded, “I’ve been in contact with Adam, unfortunately there’s nothing new to report at the moment.” Ashley confirmed that Tamera’s niece was the only one of her friends unaccounted for, and the women then went on to take the rest of their conversation to Direct Message.

By 8:52 a.m. ET, Tamera updated a concerned fan on what was going on. “We haven’t found her yet,” she wrote. “It’s been 7 hrs. since the shooting.” The bar where the shooting took place is popular amongst college students from the nearby Pepperdine University and California Lutheran University. On the night of the attack, the bar had its weekly College Country Night.

Tamera’s husband, Adam, also took to Twitter to beg for prayers for the safe return of the couple’s niece. “Staying positive and praying and hoping and wishing there was more I could do,” he wrote at 9:36 a.m. ET, confirming she still had not been found at that time. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families during this difficult time.