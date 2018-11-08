Tamera Mowry & Husband Adam Mourn Death Of Niece Alaina After Shooting: We’re ‘Devastated’

Tamera Mowry and her husband Adam Housley are heartbroken over the death of their niece, Alaina Housley. The 18-year-old was one of the 12 victims in the Thousand Oaks, CA mass shooting. Read their official statement.

Tamera Mowry and her husband Adam Housley are asking for privacy during this devastating time following the shooting death of their niece, Alaina Housley, 18. The teen, who attended Pepperdine University, was one of 12 victims left dead after a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, CA on November 7.

A representative for the couple released the following statement to HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks. Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time.”

Tamera and Adam were searching for Alaina following the shooting, as she was one of the last victims to be identified. The Sister, Sister actress first responded to a tweet from her niece’s suitemate, who said Alaina was still missing after the shooting. “Ashely this is her aunt Tamera Mowry Housley. Can you please DM me your information?” the actress asked.

The mass shooting occurred 40 miles west of Los Angeles late Wednesday night after a gunman — now identified as Ian David Long, as ex-Marine — opened fire inside Borderline Bar & Grill. There were 12 people killed in the shooting, one of which was Ventura County Sheriff’s Sgt., who was fatally shot while backing up fellow deputies. — And, 13 counting the gunman, who died of a shotgun wound. Eleven victims from the shooting were treated and released from area hospitals on Thursday, November 8.

Tamera tweeted updates throughout their search for Alaina, noting at one point on Thursday morning that it had been seven hours since the shooting and they had not located their niece. Tamera, as well as her twin sister, Tia, asked for prayers on social media.

Los Angeles Times reporter Andrea Castillo shared on Twitter that Adam visited the Los Robles Regional Medical Center looking for his niece. “A guard didn’t let him through, saying (the hospital) was on lockdown,” Castillo, who was at the hospital, tweeted. “He said Alaina, a Pepperdine freshman, was at the bar with several friends. Her Apple Watch and iPhone still showed her location on the dance floor.”

In a second tweet, Castillo write, “Housley said two of Alaina’s suite mates jumped through a broken window to escape and are at a hospital with major glass wounds. As they ran away from the bar, someone screamed ‘Hey! Get the (expletive) down on the ground!’ They told Housley they believe it was the gunman.”

A third tweet read: “But they kept running toward houses near Los Robles Greens golf course, where they got help from residents.” — Our thoughts are with all of those effected by the deadly mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, CA.