Sofia Richie’s Major Hair Makeover: Shows Off New Platinum Blonde Locks: Before & After Pics

Sofia Richie displayed her new platinum blonde hair & we love it! Check out the before & after photos here!

Sofia Richie flaunted her brand new look, and we are here for it! Taking to her Instagram story, the model showed off her platinum blonde look. Along with showcasing her hair makeover, she provided the caption: “HOME.” Seriously, she looks great! Check out the before and after photos below!

But her blonde hair isn’t the only makeover she’s had in the last few days. Sofia recently shared a pic with her followers that showed off a fuller booty than usual… and her boyfriend Scott Disick is here for it! “Scott is totally turned on by Sofia’s Kardashian-like butt,” a source close to Scott told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They have amazing chemistry together, and Scott feels she has only become sexier since they’ve started dating.”

Meanwhile, Sofia finally met with Scott’s ex Kourtney Kardashian, something that she was nervous over, but was eventually relieved to have done. “Sofia is feeling so relieved after having dinner with Kourtney,” a source close to Sofia EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Sofia had built up the meeting so much in her mind, and was feeling really nervous and anxious beforehand. She wanted to make a really good impression on Kourtney and show Scott she was mature enough to handle herself like an adult. Now that they have all met, Sofia feels more comfortable and secure in her relationship than ever before. She knows it was a big step for Scott to introduce her and Kourtney, and she feels it was his way of letting her know how much he cares and is committed to their relationship.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news surrounding Sofia Richie. In the meantime, check out all of the biggest celebrity hair makeovers of 2018.