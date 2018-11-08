‘Jersey Shore’ Preview: Snooki Fears She’s Pregnant After Getting Sick On Vacation

Could baby number three be on the way for Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi!? In the trailer for next week’s episode of ‘Jersey Shore,’ it looks like she has a pregnancy scare. Watch here!

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has been drinking like crazy all season long on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, but that might all have to come to an end after next week’s episode! A preview for the upcoming ep aired after the Nov. 8 episode, and shows Snooki getting nauseous, throwing up and telling Jenni “JWoww” Farley, “I think I’m pregnant.” Keep in mind, this was filmed at the end of July/beginning of August, so if Snooki was pregnant, she’d be showing a bit by now — and she has been covering up her stomach quite a bit on Instagram lately.

Back in August, Snooki attended the VMAs, and admitted to Entertainment Tonight that she and her husband, Jionni LaValle, were trying for a third baby. “I’m not pregnant yet, but, I mean…we’ve been practicing for a month now, so…” Hmm..if she wasn’t pregnant at the VMAs, that would mean she also wasn’t pregnant during filming of Jersey Shore — unless she was just trying to throw us off in the VMA interview.

As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported in September, Snooki and Jionni were “actively trying” for baby number three. Our source also added, “She may even be pregnant right now, though she hasn’t told anyone yet.” Perhaps she was just keeping things on the DL at that time!?

Well, we’ll have to wait until the next episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Nov. 15 at 8:00 p.m. on MTV to find out what the deal is with this pregnancy scare! Snooki and Jionni are already parents to Lorenzo, 6, and Giovanna, 4. It’s time for a newborn!