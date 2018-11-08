Scott Disick Turned On By Sofia Richie’s ‘Kardashian-Like Booty’ & Passionate Personality

Sofia Richie has been showing off her bigger booty lately, and HollywoodLife has heard EXCLUSIVELY that Scott Disick is l-o-v-i-n-g it!

Fans have been raving that Sofia Richie is getting into Kardashian-like booty territory after she showed off her curvier backside in a sexy new Instagram photo recently, and her boyfriend, Scott Disick, has noticed, too. “Scott is totally turned on by Sofia’s Kardashian-like butt,” an insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They have amazing chemistry together, and Scott feels she has only become sexier since they’ve started dating.” But it’s not just Sofia’s amazing body that turns the 35-year-old on!

“He also loves her passionate personality,” our source adds. “He feels like they share a heartfelt and emotional connection. He is really in love with everything about her.” Scott and Sofia have been dating for more than a year now, and things are so serious, that they even recently met up with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, to clear the air of any tension! At the end of October, Sofia accompanied Scott on a trip to Australia, where he was scheduled to make various appearances.

At one point during the trip, things looked to get a little tense, as the two were photographed in the midst of a heated exchange that left Sofia crying. However, days after the Derby Day debacle, they seemed to put the drama behind them, and Sofia even shared a photo of herself and Scott from the event on her Instagram story.

“Sofia can never stay mad at Scott for long,” a source recently told us EXCLUSIVELY. “They do fight like any other couple, but once she forgives him, it’s like it never happened.” It looks like Scott is out of the doghouse this time!