Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Scott Disick Turned On By Sofia Richie’s ‘Kardashian-Like Booty’ & Passionate Personality

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Couple, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie, appear glum as they touch down in LAX following their trip to Aussie. It's not the first time the pair is spotted with stony faces. Just days ago, Sophia appeared downcast at a club event in Melbourne. Pictured: Sofia Richie, Scott Disick BACKGRID USA 4 NOVEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: GOME / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, CANADA ** Sydney, AUSTRALIA - Scott Disick and Sofia Richie enjoy a night out together for a Halloween party at Marquee in Sydney.Pictured: Sofia Richie, Scott DisickBACKGRID USA 31 OCTOBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: Backgrid AU / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, CANADA ** Sydney, AUSTRALIA - Scott Disick and Sofia Richie enjoy a night out together for a Halloween party at Marquee in Sydney. Pictured: Sofia Richie, Scott Disick BACKGRID USA 31 OCTOBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: Backgrid AU / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
View Gallery View Gallery 55 Photos.
Senior Editor

Sofia Richie has been showing off her bigger booty lately, and HollywoodLife has heard EXCLUSIVELY that Scott Disick is l-o-v-i-n-g it!

Fans have been raving that Sofia Richie is getting into Kardashian-like booty territory after she showed off her curvier backside in a sexy new Instagram photo recently, and her boyfriend, Scott Disick, has noticed, too. “Scott is totally turned on by Sofia’s Kardashian-like butt,” an insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They have amazing chemistry together, and Scott feels she has only become sexier since they’ve started dating.” But it’s not just Sofia’s amazing body that turns the 35-year-old on!

“He also loves her passionate personality,” our source adds. “He feels like they share a heartfelt and emotional connection. He is really in love with everything about her.” Scott and Sofia have been dating for more than a year now, and things are so serious, that they even recently met up with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, to clear the air of any tension! At the end of October, Sofia accompanied Scott on a trip to Australia, where he was scheduled to make various appearances.

At one point during the trip, things looked to get a little tense, as the two were photographed in the midst of a heated exchange that left Sofia crying. However, days after the Derby Day debacle, they seemed to put the drama behind them, and Sofia even shared a photo of herself and Scott from the event on her Instagram story.

sofia richie

“Sofia can never stay mad at Scott for long,” a source recently told us EXCLUSIVELY. “They do fight like any other couple, but once she forgives him, it’s like it never happened.” It looks like Scott is out of the doghouse this time!