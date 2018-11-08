Sarah Hyland Reveals ‘Modern Family’ Baby Bump & Admits She’s Known About Pregnancy For Months

Surprise – and spoiler alert! ‘Modern Family’ shocked fans by revealing Sarah Hyland’s character is pregnant…but as she showed her ‘baby bump’ for the first time, she admitted she knew about this twist for a while!

“Well I guess the cat’s outta the bag!!! Or more like the bump’s outta the shirt! That was a horrible joke. I apologize,” Sarah Hyland, 27, captioned a Nov. 8 picture of her Modern Family character’s baby bump. On episode seven of season 10, fans realized that Haley (Sarah) was pregnant after she visited an emergency room to get a lipstick out of her nose. Really. This surprise pregnancy – and the ridiculous way it was discovered – was not a shock to Sarah. She revealed on her Instagram stories that she knew about the twist “before the seasons started.”

“But I had zero information on details,” she added. Sarah might have let the “bump outta the shirt” early. As Modern Family fans were bracing themselves for the show’s upcoming “death” – co-creator Christopher Lloyd said in September that a “significant character” was going to die in the tenth season – the show’s stars dropped hints about something that would leave viewers’ jaws on the floor. Sarah said that there was this “bigger thing than the death” coming, adding that “it was a shock, that’s for sure…there’s a lot happening with Haley, but I can’t say.”

What Haley and her assumed baby’s daddy, Dylan (Reid Ewing) do afterwards is up in the air. Hopefully, the show can tie up this birth by the end of the season, as it’s not entirely certain that Modern Family will be back for another. This is the last year of a multi-year pickup, and ABC will take ownership of the 20th Century Fox-produced show. There are talks for a shorter 11th season, with a final season order in “the neighborhood of 18 episodes discussed,” per Deadline.

Sarah’s Haley Dunphy has been a fan-favorite, especially when in 2017, she revealed that the Modern Family character is bisexual. “I don’t know what the writers would say? But I confirm,” she tweeted, saying that she has been playing Haley as a bisexual. Fans, happy for greater bisexual visibly and LGBTQ representation in the mainstream, showered Sarah with love afterwards. Here’s hoping they’re ready to join Haley as she welcomes her child in the world.