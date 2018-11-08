Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, Rushed To Hospital After Falling In Office & Breaking 3 Ribs

Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has been hospitalized after falling in her office and breaking three ribs. Here’s the latest on her condition.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, fell in her office at the Supreme Court on Nov. 7 and was subsequently hospitalized, the court confirmed in a statement on Nov. 8. “She went home, but after experiencing discomfort overnight, went to George Washington University Hospital early this morning,” the statement said. “Tests showed that she fractured three ribs on her left side and she was admitted for observation and treatment.” The exact details of the fall have not been confirmed, but the court said it will provide more information as it becomes available.

Sadly, Ruth has struggled with her health for years. She was first diagnosed with colon cancer in 1999, and had to undergo surgery, chemotherapy and radiation. Then, in 2009, she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and had to have surgery once again. Luckily, her tumor was detected at an early stage, and she was able to quickly return to her seat on the Supreme Court bench. Ruth also had a stent placed in her coronary artery in Nov. 2014.

At 85 years old, Ruth is the oldest justice in the Supreme Court. She was appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993, and has proudly served for more than 25 years now. Over the summer, she admitted that she planned to serve on the Supreme Court for at least five more years.

“My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90,” she told CNN. “So I think I have about at least five more years.” Anthony Kennedy just stepped down from the court earlier this year at the age of 82.