The Fantasy Bra gets a lot of attention, but this ‘shooting star’ look worn by Romee Strijd is just as stunning, with 125,000 Swarovski crystals! See photos here.

Each and every outfit at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is grand and out-of-this-world, but this year’s special Swarovski-designed look was truly otherworldly! During the Celestial Angel section of the show, Romee Strijd wore the 27-pound design, and looked like a shining star! This is the 16th year Swarovski has designed gorgeous looks for Victoria’s Secret, and this one truly takes the cake. This is one of the most beautiful things we’ve ever seen! Wow!

Romee’s look featured over 125,000 Swarovski crystals. It was custom-made for her, and had 70,000 crystals on the bodysuit with another 55,000 on the wing! Instead of the traditional feathered wings, this seven-point star framed Romee beautifully. The star “wing” was created by Marian Hose, and took a team of craftsmen “150 hours to apply over 55,000 Swarovski crystals weighing a total of 20 pounds.”

Romee had another look during the show as well, which she rocked on the runway during a live performance by Kelsea Ballerini and The Chainsmokers. Last year, in 2017, Elsa Holk wore a 14-pound creation made from 275,000 Swarovski crystals and 200 yards of ribbon! The design was bright and colorful, very much inspired by the show’s location of China. In 2018, Elsa is wearing the Fantasy Bra, so perhaps Romee will wear it next year? Time will tell!

Don’t forget to watch the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which was filmed in New York City. It airs on Dec. 2 at 10pm EST on ABC!