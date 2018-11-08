‘RHOBH’ Drama Continues Ahead Of Cast Trip To France: Will Lisa Vanderpump Refuse To Go?

The cast of the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ is set to go off on a trip to France on Nov. 9 but since Lisa Vanderpump has been struggling with some of the cast members, will she skip out?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast is getting ready for an exciting trip to France on Nov. 9 but it looks like not everyone will join in on the vacation. Cast member Lisa Vanderpump, 58, has been making recent headlines due to her personal emotional struggles and difficulties with some of the cast members, so it turns out she’s staying behind for this one. “The cast of RHOBH are getting ready to go on their big cast trip to France this Friday,” a source close the show EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.”It’s a trip around the entire country. Lisa Vanderpump isn’t going, though she was asked and refused. With the way that she’s acting, production is fed up. All the other ladies are going. Camille [Grammer], 50, just got back from her honeymoon so she’s not attending.”

Now that Lisa has decided to not go on the trip, it’s actually causing producers some worry since the drama going on between her and some of the cast has been the highlight of the filming of the upcoming season. “There’s really not a lot of other drama going on this season besides Lisa, so producers are concerned to build other story lines,” the source continued. “Everything is so focused around Lisa this season. It’s going to be very, very interesting to see how it’s edited and how it all plays out on camera. Production isn’t shooting with Lisa at all anymore because they’re not wanting to just shoot her solo anymore. It’s not the LVP show, and with her, that’s what it’s starting to become.”

Another source told us that although Lisa’s drama has been a good source of entertainment for the show, it may actually cause a delay in the next season’s premiere date. “Lisa has been struggling emotionally and with her relationship with the RHOBH cast and it has been causing all kinds of issues for the show,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “Many around her are upset because they’ve been forced to push the premiere date back due to problems surrounding Lisa and the tension running so high with the cast this season.”

It will be interesting to see what happens from here but it definitely seems like the drama is at an all-time high!