Prince Harry Alludes To Meghan’s Dad Drama For 1st Time: I’m ‘Grateful’ My Dad Stepped Up For Her

The royals have been tight-lipped about Meghan Markle’s dad drama, but Prince Harry is finally opening up in a new doc about how ‘grateful’ and supportive his dad Prince Charles was in Meghan’s time of need.

The world was stunned when Prince Charles, 69, walked Meghan Markle, 37, down the aisle at her May 2018 royal wedding and not her own father, Thomas Markle, 74. “I asked him to and I think he knew it was coming and he immediately said ‘Yes, of course, I’ll do whatever Meghan needs, and I’m here to support you,'” Prince Harry, 34, says in an upcoming documentary celebrating Prince Charles’ 70th birthday, according to Daily Mail. “For him that’s a fantastic opportunity to step up and be that support, and you know he’s our father so of course he’s going to be there for us. I was very grateful for him to be able to do that.”

This is the first time Prince Harry has even remotely acknowledged Thomas’ absence at the wedding. Thomas did not attend his daughter’s wedding at all. Thomas had a mild heart attack days before the wedding and admitted to conspiring with a photographer for staged paparazzi photos. When Meghan’s dad didn’t step up to the plate, Prince Charles did.

During the wedding, Prince Harry adorably thanked his beloved “pa” for walking Meghan down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel. “That was very touching,” Camilla, 71, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles’ wife, says in the documentary, Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70. “But afterwards watching it on the television, I think it was a lovely gesture.”

Prince Charles and Meghan reportedly have a very strong relationship. “It’s not just dysfunctional families that unite Charles and Meghan,” according to Daily Mail. “They have bonded over art, history, and culture. Meghan is particularly keen to learn about earlier royals and the artists who have painted them. The prince believes she is ‘incredibly smart’ and, having been trained by the Hollywood machine, is uniquely equipped to cope with the endlessly scrutinized life of a royal.”

Meghan, who is currently expecting her first child with Harry, has yet to speak out about her own family drama. In the months since the wedding, her father has continued to speak to the media. Thomas alleged that he “hung up” on Prince Harry during a phone call about the photo scandal. Meghan’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, has slammed her royal sister a number of times over the past few months. She even called Meghan “Cruella de Vil!” Despite the drama, Meghan has settled in nicely with Prince Harry’s family, who have welcomed her in with open arms.