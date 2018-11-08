Olivia Munn Puts Insane Abs On Display In Bra Top For Night Out — Sexy Pics

Olivia Munn showed us what she’s working with when she stepped out on Nov. 7. See pics of what might be her sexiest look yet!

If you got it, flaunt it. Olivia Munn, 38, hit the town on Nov. 7, and she wore a tiny bra top that revealed her flawless bod and insane abs! The Six actress was out celebrating at a Michael Kors hosted dinner in honor of fellow celeb Kate Hudson, and she was looking gorgeous as ever. The star placed a gold brocade bomber jacket over her shoulders, which perfectly offset her barely-there top, and swept her hair to one side. Olivia opted to pair her bralette with loose-fitting black dress pants, somehow looking classy and incredibly sexy all at once! Not only did Olivia look stunning thanks to her chic outfit and fit bod, but her beauty look was on point too. She rocked a rich red lip throughout the night, and the star was quite literally glowing thanks to a flawless tan!

Olivia made her rounds at the Beverly Hills event, and struck a pose with a number of other notable attendees. Of course, Michael Kors, the man who designed her outfit, was in attendance, as were Molly Sims, Rachel Bilson and designer Rachel Zoe. The lady of the hour, Kate Hudson, also posed for photographers at the star-studded event. The bash was focused on Kate’s charity work in support of the World Food Programme, which is reportedly the world’s largest humanitarian agency fighting hunger worldwide; helping 80 million people in 80 countries yearly.

The night marked Kate’s first event since giving birth to daughter Rani on Oct. 2. Kate turned the glamour notch up high for the party, wearing a shimmering silver and black wrap dress that accentuated her waist. Kate is one hot mama – one never would have guessed she just had a baby one month ago! The star has already shed some major baby weight.

Meanwhile, Olivia has also been making headlines thanks to a new interview with Busy Tonight. In the Nov. 6 chat, Olivia revealed some sweet details about her friendship with Jamie Foxx, and let’s just say they are total friendship goals. She recalled one specific Los Angeles night that she was feeling heartbroken and he helped her through it. “Did you come out here to be somebody’s girlfriend? No! Did you come out here to be somebody’s wife? No! Did you come out here just to date this guy? No! Did you come out here to be an actress? Yes! Don’t you ever, ever let me see you cry about some guy like that ever, ever again,” he said to her. More friends like this, please!