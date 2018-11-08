Ariana Grande’s song ‘Thank U, Next’ mentioned a slew of her exes, but Nathan Sykes was not one of them! Watch his reaction after learning he was left off!

Nathan Sykes, 25, dodged a bullet with this one! After Ariana Grande, 25, called out a number of her exes by name in her song “Thank U, Next,” her ex-flame was grateful to not be mentioned on the track. In a new video interview with TMZ, The Wanted singer is asked all about the track, and he admits he hasn’t heard it yet. When he finds out he isn’t mentioned on the song though – he is thrilled! “That’s good!” he says with a big grin on his face. “No, that’s good,” he says again.

A few others from Ari’ circle of ex-flames weren’t so lucky. The singer does mention Big Sean, Mac Miller, and her most recent ex, Pete Davidson on the track. However, don’t think for a minute that Ari meant any harm by the public call-outs. It was actually quite the opposite! The songstress had nothing but nice things to say about each of them, and the valuable lessons they “taught” her. “No drags…. no shade….. jus love, gratitude, acceptance, honesty, forgiveness … and growth,” she said in a Tweet about the track, just to be clear.

“Thank U, Next,” was released on Nov. 3, but that wasn’t the only exciting piece of news the singer had this week. Ari dropped her new music video for “Breathin,” on Nov. 7, and was STUNNING. The song provides an insightful look at Ariana’s mental state, after what some would call a hard year, and Ari gave it the perfect visual treatment. The clip shows her embarking on a journey all on her own, through a train station, before taking a dreamy trip through a cloud-filled sky.

Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised that Nathan’s name was left off “Thank U, Next.” The couple called it quits years ago, in 2013, and don’t keep in touch these days. However, the pop star’s breakup with former fiancé Pete, is still fresh. It was just this past Oct. 14 that the two abruptly called off their engagement, so naturally, Ari’s new track made reference to the split.