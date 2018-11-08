Michael Buble Announces New Tour 3 Weeks After Fans Freaked He Was Retiring — See Dates

Michael Buble is going on tour! The singer will hit the road in 2019 with shows schedule around the U.S. and Canada! The good news comes just a few weeks after fans thought he was retiring! Here’s everything we know!

Michael Buble, 43, has been through a lot over the last few years. But, today, he’s celebrating and wants you to join him after announcing his 2019 tour! The Grammy-winning singer is hitting the road on a 27-stop United States tour — “Don’t Believe the Rumors”. The tour will kick off in Tampa, Florida right after the holidays with his first show date being February 13. — See the full list of United States dates, as well as the schedule for his Canadian leg of the tour. Tickets will be available Nov. 19.

Buble will hit major venues, including Madison Square Garden in New York City and Los Angeles’ Staples Center, before wrapping up the tour in Washington on April 6. Following his U.S. shows, he will head to Canada for nine scheduled stops. Buble’s tour news comes just after he teased new music. The night before he announced his 2019 tour, Buble announced on Instagram that his new album is right around the corner.

“Michael’s new album is out in just over 1 week! Which songs are you most looking forward to hearing?”, he wrote in a video teaser. So, it’s safe to assume fans will hear all of his new (and hopefully old) music on his “Don’t Believe the Rumors” tour. Buble will also receive his own Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 16 — the same day as his new album Love (portrayed as a heart emoji) is slated to be released.

See the dates below:

United States:

February 13 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

February 15 – Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center

February 16 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

February 17 – Duluth, GA – Infinite Energy Center

February 19 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

February 20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

February 22 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

February 23 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

February 24 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

February 26 – Worcester, MA – DCU Center

February 27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

March 1 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

March 17 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

March 18 – St. Paul, MN – XCEL Energy Center

March 20 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

March 22 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

March 23 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena

March 25 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

March 26 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

March 27 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

March 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

March 30 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

March 31 – San Diego, CA – Valley View Casino Center

April 2 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

April 3 – Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena

April 5 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

April 6 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

Canada:

April 12 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

April 15 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

April 18 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

April 19 – Winnipeg, MB – Bell MTS Place

July 26 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

July 29 – London, ON – Budweiser Garden

July 30 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

August 1 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

August 3 – Quebec, QC – City Centre Videotron

Buble announced on his Instagram page that there will be more dates added around the world, which will be released soon. If you need more information about tickets and/or VIP head over to Michael Buble’s official website. — We can’t wait!

Buble’s tour news also comes after reports claimed the singer was retiring after he made a joke about leaving the business. However, his team quickly shot down the reports, and his tour is certainly a sign he’s not going anywhere. And, the news also comes two years after Buble’s son, Noah, was diagnosed with cancer.