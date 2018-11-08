Michael Buble Announces New Tour 3 Weeks After Fans Freaked He Was Retiring — See Dates
Michael Buble is going on tour! The singer will hit the road in 2019 with shows schedule around the U.S. and Canada! The good news comes just a few weeks after fans thought he was retiring! Here’s everything we know!
Michael Buble, 43, has been through a lot over the last few years. But, today, he’s celebrating and wants you to join him after announcing his 2019 tour! The Grammy-winning singer is hitting the road on a 27-stop United States tour — “Don’t Believe the Rumors”. The tour will kick off in Tampa, Florida right after the holidays with his first show date being February 13. — See the full list of United States dates, as well as the schedule for his Canadian leg of the tour. Tickets will be available Nov. 19.
Buble will hit major venues, including Madison Square Garden in New York City and Los Angeles’ Staples Center, before wrapping up the tour in Washington on April 6. Following his U.S. shows, he will head to Canada for nine scheduled stops. Buble’s tour news comes just after he teased new music. The night before he announced his 2019 tour, Buble announced on Instagram that his new album is right around the corner.
“Michael’s new album is out in just over 1 week! Which songs are you most looking forward to hearing?”, he wrote in a video teaser. So, it’s safe to assume fans will hear all of his new (and hopefully old) music on his “Don’t Believe the Rumors” tour. Buble will also receive his own Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 16 — the same day as his new album Love (portrayed as a heart emoji) is slated to be released.
See the dates below:
United States:
February 13 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
February 15 – Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center
February 16 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
February 17 – Duluth, GA – Infinite Energy Center
February 19 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
February 20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
February 22 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
February 23 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
February 24 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
February 26 – Worcester, MA – DCU Center
February 27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
March 1 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
March 17 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena
March 18 – St. Paul, MN – XCEL Energy Center
March 20 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
March 22 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
March 23 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena
March 25 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
March 26 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
March 27 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
March 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena
March 30 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
March 31 – San Diego, CA – Valley View Casino Center
April 2 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center
April 3 – Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena
April 5 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
April 6 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
Canada:
April 12 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
April 15 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
April 18 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre
April 19 – Winnipeg, MB – Bell MTS Place
July 26 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
July 29 – London, ON – Budweiser Garden
July 30 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
August 1 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
August 3 – Quebec, QC – City Centre Videotron
Buble announced on his Instagram page that there will be more dates added around the world, which will be released soon. If you need more information about tickets and/or VIP head over to Michael Buble’s official website. — We can’t wait!
Buble’s tour news also comes after reports claimed the singer was retiring after he made a joke about leaving the business. However, his team quickly shot down the reports, and his tour is certainly a sign he’s not going anywhere. And, the news also comes two years after Buble’s son, Noah, was diagnosed with cancer.