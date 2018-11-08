Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: Why They May Choose George & Amal Clooney As Godparents

Meghan Markle andPrince Harry have a big decision to make when choosing who will be the godparents to their baby come Spring! But, who will it be? — Here’s what we know!

While spring may seem far off, Meghan Markle, 37, and Prince Harry‘s little bundle of joy will be here before we know it! And, while choose who the godparents to a child will be is already a hard decision, imagine being a royal. — All eyes are on Meghan and Harry to see who they will choose. “Meghan and Harry are happy and excited about the process of picking out their baby’s godparents and obviously there are lots of options,” a source close to the royals tell HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY!

“The good news is they aren’t limited to just choosing two people either,” the insider reveals, noting that Prince George actually has seven godparents. “It’s not royal custom to name family members, so it’s unlikely that they will choose Kate or William,” the source says, adding that it leaves room to think about asking friends. And, when we say friends, we mean, their famous friends.

“They may very well choose Hollywood royalty because they have become very close to George and Amal Clooney,” the source reveals! “Meghan raves about Amal and George all the time. She has a huge amount of respect for them and for the way they are raising their twins.” We also hear Meghan’s friends are all buzzing that she might name the actor and lawyer as their first child’s godparents. And, friends are expecting her to pick her best friend, Jessica Mulroney, as well, the insider adds. “They have an incredibly close bond and Meghan will surely want to honor that.

Let us note that Kensington Palace has not announced any news about who the godparents will be. “Meghan hasn’t said anything about who she will choose yet though. She’s very private when it comes to that kind of thing and it’s not something she’ll want getting out there before they’ve made their final choice,” the source says.

Meghan and Harry are expecting their first child together in the spring of 2019, Kensington Palace confirmed Monday, October 15. “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” the Palace said in a statement. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

The pregnancy news came just five months after Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding on May 19. The actress and prince began dating in July 2016, after meeting on a blind date.