Meek Mill Poses With Sexy Mystery Woman On Instagram & Fans Are ‘Here For It’

It looks like fans approve of Meek Mill’s latest Instagram photo, where he’s pictured getting close with a stunning mystery brunette! But, she looks a bit familiar… So, is he off the market? Here’s what we know!

Meek Mill, 31, is making fans go wild over his latest Instagram photo! The Philadelphia rapper posted a collage of photos on November 7, but there’s one snap that’s got many fans asking if he’s a taken man. Meek’s pictured sitting very close to a beautiful mystery brunette, with his arm around her, and fans are about it!

“You’re winning bro,” one fan wrote, adding that the woman in the photo is “straight fire.” Another wrote, “She’s so pretty Meek, good for you!” Other comments containing fire emojis and word of praise followed. And, get this — Many fans compared Meek and the brunette to Ray J and Kim Kardashian, while others said he looked like Kanye West.

So, who is this mystery brunette? — Well, after some research, and help from observant commenters, it’s now known that she is Meek’s love interest from his latest “Dangerous” music video. It turns out, the photos Meek posted are from the video music shoot, as they’re wearing the same clothes as the visual for the track. Therefore, it looks like Meek is still single. But hey, they still look like a great couple!

Meanwhile, Meek has been focused on criminal justice reform, as well as his music since being released from prison in April 2018. The rapper announced plans to renovate his childhood basketball court at East Fairmount Park in North Philly on October 11.

He’s also teamed up with PUMA, who announced a new platform aiming to promote social change, involving Meek, Olympian and Human Rights Activist Tommie Smith, and WNBA All-Star Skylar Diggins-Smith, along with PUMA CEO Bjorn Gulden and PUMA Global Director, Brand and Marketing Adam Petrick.