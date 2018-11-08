Mary Katrantzou X Victoria’s Secret: Designer Collection Debut — See Pics

The 2018 VS Fashion Show featured a very special designer collaboration: Victoria’s Secret x Mary Katrantzou. See the gorgeous prints on the models like Gigi Hadid below!

Mary Katrantzou is known as the “Queen of Prints,” and now, she is bringing her colorful designs to the world’s most famous runway! Mary is based in London, and is known for her sexy, glamorous style. What a perfect pairing with Victoria’s Secret! “Everything that Victoria’s Secret creates is about a woman feeling confident and empowered — and also having fun with what she is wearing. This collaboration is going to be bold, fun and playful,” Mary said in a press release.

Gigi Hadid was one of the stunning models to rock Mary’s designs at the 2018 show. She wore a bra and colorful pants, while strutting down the runway to Shawn Mendes singing his hit song “Lost In Japan.” She carried a big “parachute” behind her, that looked amazing, flowing as she walked! She sashayed in Brian Atwood heels like a total pro. Not only can you scroll through our gallery to see the looks Mary created with VS on the models (along with the other gorgeous looks at the 2018 show), but you’ll be able to shop the pieces in Victoria’s Secret stores and online this year! We know what is on our wish list!

Last year, VS created a collaboration collection with Balmain and its Creative Director Olivier Rousteing. It was the opposite of this — very hard, very rock and roll, with lots of embellishments. We love that the brand continues to re-invent itself and work with designers from all walks of life! Congrats to all on another stunning collab!

