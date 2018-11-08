Kristin Cavallari Poses Topless In Lacy Lingerie On A Public Balcony For Sexy New Pic

It may be winter, but Kristin Cavallari has spring on her mind. The ‘Very Cavallari’ star decided to show off her jewelry line in the sexiest way possible: by posing without a shirt!

“Spring,” Kristin Cavallari, 31, captioned a Nov. 7 Instagram post. While The Hills star lounged on a balcony, it seemed she was looking forward to the warmer seasons, as she certainly wasn’t dressed for colder weather. Kristin had forgotten her shirt, as she used a white throw to help cover up her bare chest. Instead of pants or a skirt or even skorts, Kristin decided to wear some seductive lingerie. The shot was so sexy, it was almost hard to notice the Uncommon James jewelry she wore. Thankfully, she made sure to tag it in the caption. She also flaunted her booty in other pictures, which also displayed her Uncommon James accessories.

For Kristin, it’s often a case of “No top, no bra, no problem.” While attending the 2018 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards on Aug. 26, she rocked a bright yellow coat-style dress. The neckline was plunging, and sadly, she must have had her double-sided tape taken by customs. With her wardrobe malfunctioning, Kristin accidentally flashed everyone her nipple. Judging by the smile on her face, she didn’t seem bothered by that at all.

Kristin has developed the thick skin in order to shake off any hate. As part of Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, she was perceived as one of reality television’s first real “villains” when she was not even old enough to drink. “I didn’t look at myself as a star. I looked at it more like, ‘Everybody hates me,’ ” she told The Washington Post in August. “That was really tough for me, being so young.”

“Do I [still] want to be the villain? No. Because I’m a mom, I’m a wife, and I just don’t think that’s who I am,” Kristin said. “I have that tough side to me still, but I don’t think it’s the only side to me. I don’t think it ever was the only side to me. I think that was the one side that they decided to show.” Well, Kristin is definitely showing a different side with this sexy photoshoot, and it’s one that’s completely gorgeous.