Kris Jenner Supports Kendall Jenner At VS Fashion Show While Kylie & Kim Send Love On Instagram

Kris Jenner was at the VS Fashion Show 2018 to support Kendall Jenner! Her sisters Kourtney, Kylie and Kim also all supported her on Instagram! See the pics!

Look who showed up to support Kendall Jenner at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show! Kris Jenner was spotted on the red carpet ahead of the show where her supermodel daughter strut her stuff in various lingerie looks. But she wasn’t alone! Kris brought boyfriend Corey Gamble along for the ride!

We’re glad to see that another KarJenner has infiltrated the VS fashion show again, because we missed the family last year! Kendall didn’t walk in the 2017 show in Shanghai, so the last time we saw her walk the runway was in 2016 when she got her first pair of wings. Her first ever show was just one year before that in 2015.

Kris, being the proud mama that she is, took to Instagram before putting her phone away prior to the show. “Who’s ready???” she captioned a video of the empty venue. Unfortunately, Kendall’s sisters weren’t in attendance, but two of them posted about it on social media.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo of herself in angel wings and white and silver lingerie. She captioned the pic, “can’t wait for tonight.” Kendall commented jokingly, “you’re gunna kill it.” Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian also took to their Instagram stories to share photos of their sister in one of her lingerie looks from the show.

It’s not surprising that the sisters didn’t show up to support Kendall. When she made her VS debut in 2015, she actually banned her famous family (except Kris) from attending. “A lot of people assume that I get jobs from my family but actually it’s the kind of opposite and it made me work even harder to get what I wanted,” she explained on a Feb. 2016 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Looks like the ban still holds up!

The Kardashians have seemed very supportive of Kendall’s angelic ambitions, though. Just last month, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Kylie all teamed up with their sister to be Victoria’s Secret Angels for Halloween! The underwear brand lent the women wings and lingerie to bring their looks together. Kylie, for instance, wore the same bodysuit that Candice Swanepoel showed off at the 2015 show!

Kim thanked the company on Instagram with a photo of the sisters in their stunning looks. “Thank you @VictoriasSecret for sending us actual runway looks and real wings to borrow for the night!!! OMG a dream come true! Got to be a Victoria Secret Angel for the night!” Kim wrote, adding, “And Kendall got good practice lol.” Well that practice certainly paid off! Kendall looked great during the show!