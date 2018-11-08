Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Set To Battle It Out As They Both Prepare To Launch Products At Ulta

It’s on! Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner are both releasing collections with beauty store Ulta this holiday season. Which star will wear the cosmetics crown?

Listen up Lip kit and KKW beauty buffs! Both Kylie Jenner, 21, and Kim Kardashian, 38, have new collections dropping in Ulta stores across the country, and that’s truly something to celebrate! But – as the two stars gear up for their respective releases, they will have to duke it out when it comes to sales! Both Keeping Up With The Kardashian stars have devoted followers who swear by their products, so it’s hard to say which makeup maven will rake in the most dough with the launch. Thankfully, these ladies are hawking different products this time around. Kim’s Ulta collab is solely focused around her fragrances, while Kylie’s will undoubtedly be focused around her famed lip kits, and other facial cosmetics.

We’ve known for some time that Kylie would be bringing her beloved line to to brick and mortar stores, just as she did last year. The reality star first confirmed the news in August, with a Tweet to fans. It wasn’t until Nov. 8 that Kim dropped the epic news on her fans. In a pic shared to her Instagram, Kim got her zen on with a photo that featured an array of crystals, candles, and cocktails. “@kkwfragrance is coming to @ultabeauty this holiday season! My fragrances launch in all stores across the country on Sunday 11/25!” she revealed. We’re not sure exactly how the crystals tie into her fragrance line but we’re here for it!

Fans are already obsessing about the forthcoming store launch after seeing Kim’s post, and are well aware that it’s competition on! “ahhhh!!! Yasss! And Kylie Jenner’s lip kit line is coming to ultra on November 17th! I’m so excited!!!” one commented. “You and @kyliejenner are seriously marketing geniuses…absolutely LOVE it congrats,” another wrote. Yet – some fans didn’t approve of Kim’s decision to follow in her sister’s footsteps. “Wow, you just have to copy @kyliejenner so much, attention hog. Let her have her moment!” one scathingly wrote in the comments.

Kylie has already broken records with the sales of her cosmetics line. She and her mother, Kris Jenner, (who is the company’s chief financial officer) said in an interview that Kylie Cosmetics once raked in $420 million in retail sales in 18 months, and that the company is on track to earn a billion dollars by 2022. Not too shabby!