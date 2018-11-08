Kim Kardashian Slammed For Promoting Perfume After Horrific Mass Shooting: ‘Get It Together’

Kim Kardashian is getting dragged hard for doing a big promotion for her perfumes just hours after a horrific mass shooting occurred down the road from where she lives.

It’s probably not the best time to be pushing perfume sales in the wake of a deadly mass shooting nearby, but that didn’t stop Kim Kardashian from announcing that her fragrances are soon launching at Ulta Beauty stores. The 38-year-old lives just minutes from the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, CA where a dozen people lost their lives in a mass shooting overnight. Yet she didn’t acknowledge the tragedy that hit so close to her home and instead took to Instagram and Twitter on Nov. 8 to promote her fragrance collection and fans are dissing her for insensitivity.

“So excited! @ KKWFRAGRANCE is coming to @ ultabeauty this holiday season! My fragrances launch in all stores across the country on Sunday 11/25! # KKWFragranceUltaBeauty,” Kim wrote in promotions on Twitter and IG along with pics of the perfume containers that feature her nude body, nipples and all. “While the country is reeling from yet another mass shooting…this family just keeps on plugging away their products. Oh well.. guess the show must go on,” one fan commented on Instagram while another wrote, “How about not promoting your fragrance after there was a mass shooting in California!!! Wow!!!!! So incredibly insensitive!!!”

“So sad that you post this instead of the shooting that happened miles from where you live!!” another person commented. Thousand Oaks is less than 15 minutes from the Calabasas neighborhood where the Kar-Jenners reside. 12 people died when a former Marine barged into the Borderline Bar and Grill’s College Country Night and opened fire around 11:25pm local time on Nov. 7, including 29-year veteran Ventura County Sheriff’s sergeant who was the first on scene. TONS of celebrities took to social media to acknowledge the horror, including new Los Angeles Laker LeBron James who tweeted “My thoughts and prayers are with the families who lost loved ones last night in Thousand Oaks, CA!!!” But from Kim it was all about fragrance sales.

I would be much more interested with the developing facts behind a mass murder in Thousand Oaks, CA, that went down late last night Kim! But you really blew this one big time! Massively! @KrisJenner needs have a heart to heart with you! Extreme PR boondoggle! — wran ther (@wranther) November 8, 2018

Have some sympathy @KimKardashian !! This happened right in your backyard #noshame — Theresa Gill (@brneyegirlsj) November 8, 2018

Over on Twitter Kim was also taking heat. One fan commented to her fragrance post “12 people are dead this morning Kim. & it happened a city over from your Calabasas home. Get it together.” Another added “Kim honey people are getting shot and families are being notified today we don’t give a f**k what you’re selling. Take a day off you inconsiderate Barbie doll wanna be.” One person called her “heartless” and added “You have no compassion no soul. Show no sympathy for those people who were just killed. Money truly is the root of all evil!!” Brutal.