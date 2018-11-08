Katherine Schwarzenegger was all smiles while out with boyfriend Chris Pratt, and it was just adorable! See the cute couple pics here!

Dating one of the funniest dudes in Hollywood has its perks! Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29, was spotted hysterically laughing while out with Chris Pratt, 39, and it looked like he was about to burst into giggles, too. Dressed casually in a denim flight suit and carrying a Kiehl‘s bag, Katherine was leaving a Boy Scout meeting with Chris in Los Angeles. His five-year-old son, Jack Pratt, wasn’t with them, but we can only guess the little guy’s gearing up to be a cub scout! SEE THE PICS OF KATHERINE AND CHRIS OUT IN LA HERE!

Their cute little date comes a week after the couple double dated with Chris’ ex-wife, Anna Faris, and her man, Michael Barrett, on Halloween. Sounds weird, but they came together so that Jack could have the best trick-or-treating night possible. As HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY, Katherine was understandably “nervous” to hang out with Anna, but it all worked out in the end. “Katherine was a little nervous because she’s always been a fan of Anna’s so it was like this double whammy of hanging with your boyfriend’s ex-wife and hanging out with one of your favorite actresses. But Anna made it easy, she was so warm and just as sweet and funny as you would expect, Katherine had nothing but great things to say, she really clicked with Anna,” the source, a friend of Katherine’s, said.

It’s good that Anna and Katherine are getting along, considering that Katherine and Chris are on the “fast track” to engagement and marriage, as a separate source told us EXCLUSIVELY! Chris and Anna just finalized their divorce, and it looks like they’re both moving forward amicably. “Chris has fallen in love with Katherine and has told her that she is the last person he will ever kiss,” they said.